Christopher Y. Chai Sells 7,500 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $745,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,945.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $100.04.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. As a group, research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRNB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 64.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRNB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut Principia Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

