David Kanen Purchases 249,937 Shares of BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) Director David Kanen purchased 249,937 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $787,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BBQ opened at $4.62 on Friday. BBQ Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12).

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

