David A. Vort Sells 5,264 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $914,198.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,346,836.48.

IRTC opened at $207.26 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $217.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Secur. upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after buying an additional 789,735 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,510,000 after buying an additional 198,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

