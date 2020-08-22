Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $918,000.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nike stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

