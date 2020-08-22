Leslie Stretch Sells 32,028 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $995,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,563,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,580,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Leslie Stretch sold 14,680 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $455,226.80.

On Monday, August 17th, Leslie Stretch sold 119,555 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $3,731,311.55.

On Friday, August 7th, Leslie Stretch sold 100 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $3,102.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Leslie Stretch sold 48,874 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,461,332.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Leslie Stretch sold 219,839 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $6,731,470.18.

On Monday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,482 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $889,464.76.

On Monday, June 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68.

MDLA opened at $32.14 on Friday. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 210.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

