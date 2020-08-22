Leslie Stretch Sells 32,028 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $995,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,563,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,580,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 14th, Leslie Stretch sold 14,680 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $455,226.80.
  • On Monday, August 17th, Leslie Stretch sold 119,555 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $3,731,311.55.
  • On Friday, August 7th, Leslie Stretch sold 100 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $3,102.00.
  • On Monday, August 3rd, Leslie Stretch sold 48,874 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,461,332.60.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Leslie Stretch sold 219,839 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $6,731,470.18.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,482 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $889,464.76.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68.

MDLA opened at $32.14 on Friday. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 210.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Stock Price Up 0.7%
INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Stock Price Up 0.7%
Christopher Y. Chai Sells 7,500 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc Stock
Christopher Y. Chai Sells 7,500 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc Stock
David Kanen Purchases 249,937 Shares of BBQ Holdings Stock
David Kanen Purchases 249,937 Shares of BBQ Holdings Stock
David A. Vort Sells 5,264 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc Stock
David A. Vort Sells 5,264 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc Stock
Nike Inc EVP Sells $918,000.00 in Stock
Nike Inc EVP Sells $918,000.00 in Stock
Leslie Stretch Sells 32,028 Shares of Medallia Stock
Leslie Stretch Sells 32,028 Shares of Medallia Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report