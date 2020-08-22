William F. Owens Sells 25,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

