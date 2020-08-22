Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells $1,044,288.00 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,044,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.