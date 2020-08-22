Gregory A. Morris Sells 20,000 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ADM opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,854,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

