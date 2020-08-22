W Earl Reed III Sells 4,700 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LHCG stock opened at $208.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.47.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

