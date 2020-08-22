RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn Sells 13,389 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 13,389 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $806,821.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $85,952,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RP opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,393,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,194,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter valued at about $97,031,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,547,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

