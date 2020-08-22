Brian D. Haney Sells 4,000 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,475,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $205.23 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $212.10. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $9,096,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSL. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

