Katie May Sells 3,754 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Katie May sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $987,302.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $269.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.46. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STMP. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

