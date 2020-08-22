Toby J. Williams Sells 7,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $921,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares in the company, valued at $15,278,673.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

