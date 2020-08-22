Toby J. Williams Sells 7,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $921,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares in the company, valued at $15,278,673.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
