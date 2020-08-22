Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to Hold

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGB. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.95.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.88.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Taseko Mines stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

