Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 2,083.8% in the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth $405,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $424.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.00. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.