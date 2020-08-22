Torotel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Torotel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTLO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TTLO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Torotel has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Torotel Company Profile

Torotel, Inc, through its subsidiary, Torotel Products, Inc, designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells various precision magnetic components for use in military, commercial aerospace, and industrial electronic industries in the United States. The company's products include transformers, inductors, reactors, chokes, toroidal coils, high voltage transformers, dry-type transformers, and electro-mechanical assemblies.

