Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Increases By 48.4%

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of US Nuclear stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.
About US Nuclear
Recommended Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.