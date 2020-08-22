Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Increases By 48.4%

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of US Nuclear stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

