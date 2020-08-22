Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Update

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:TWER opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Towerstream has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
About Towerstream
Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.