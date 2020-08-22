Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Update

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TWER opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Towerstream has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Get Towerstream alerts:

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.