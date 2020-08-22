United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Commerzbank lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UDIRF opened at $49.40 on Friday. United Internet has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

