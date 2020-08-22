UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 38.3% in July

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of UNICY stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. UNICHARM CORP/S has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNICY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded UNICHARM CORP/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

