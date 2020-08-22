Short Interest in TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Decreases By 26.4%

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,717,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 3,690,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,132.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VREYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

OTCMKTS:VREYF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

