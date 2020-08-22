Short Interest in Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Drops By 25.5%

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Vantage Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The offshore driller reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

