Short Interest in Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Decreases By 18.7%

Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 755,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLNCF. Raymond James lowered Valens GroWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Valens GroWorks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNCF opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63. Valens GroWorks has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Valens GroWorks Corp., engages in development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

