VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.65.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Main First Bank assumed coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

