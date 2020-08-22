Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 26.5% in July

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TTNDY opened at $61.93 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTNDY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut Techtronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

