UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,149,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 3,342,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNCFF shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $9.60 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

