USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on USNZY. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

USNZY opened at $1.71 on Friday. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $899.35 million, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

