United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $22.32 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UUGRY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.