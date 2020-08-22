Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,557,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 3,056,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $10.86 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.