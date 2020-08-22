Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,557,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 3,056,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $10.86 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

