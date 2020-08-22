Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

