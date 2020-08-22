Swiss National Bank Invests $7.93 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 510,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,565,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 594,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 169,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $17.28 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

