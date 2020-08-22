Swiss National Bank Buys 25,800 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 57.0% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

