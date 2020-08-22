Swiss National Bank Buys 6,500 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of FirstService worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FirstService by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 876,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FirstService by 18.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FirstService Corp has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $124.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

