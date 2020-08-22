UBS Group AG Buys 8,150 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Independent Bank worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,945,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,049 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,551,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 46.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,081,000 after acquiring an additional 460,518 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,254,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57,668 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

