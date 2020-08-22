Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,200 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,256.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $68.59 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

