WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.06 Million in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 175,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $10,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.