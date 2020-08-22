WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,510 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $965.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.