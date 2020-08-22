Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,043 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Opko Health by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Opko Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Opko Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

