WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

