WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 13,744 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of Kura Oncology worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 253.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,658,876.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.32 on Friday. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

