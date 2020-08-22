WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,324,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,677,000 after buying an additional 101,312 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 102,299 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $209.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.64 and a 200 day moving average of $208.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.35.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.