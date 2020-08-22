WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,324,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,677,000 after buying an additional 101,312 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 102,299 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $209.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.64 and a 200 day moving average of $208.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.35.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co.
Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co.
Swiss National Bank Invests $7.93 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Swiss National Bank Invests $7.93 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Swiss National Bank Buys 25,800 Shares of Popular Inc
Swiss National Bank Buys 25,800 Shares of Popular Inc
Swiss National Bank Buys 6,500 Shares of FirstService Corp
Swiss National Bank Buys 6,500 Shares of FirstService Corp
UBS Group AG Buys 8,150 Shares of Independent Bank Corp
UBS Group AG Buys 8,150 Shares of Independent Bank Corp
Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,200 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,200 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report