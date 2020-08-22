WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 312.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 271.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Several research firms have commented on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $688,285.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $148,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,030 shares in the company, valued at $208,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 115,667 shares of company stock worth $1,716,488 and have sold 60,830 shares worth $905,723. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

