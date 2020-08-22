AE Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,576,000 after acquiring an additional 920,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 554,596 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $3,041,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,403,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 197,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 188,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $987.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.