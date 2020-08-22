WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,551 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Celanese by 2,766.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 25.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Shares of CE stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.