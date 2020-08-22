American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,352 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEO opened at $10.74 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.