WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 342.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Coherent by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

