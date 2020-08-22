1,771 Shares in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 245.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTH stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

