Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

