WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 19,145 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.17% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 190.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $357,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $1,466,529. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $630.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.64.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

