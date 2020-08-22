AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 172.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the first quarter worth $1,272,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novocure alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,821 shares of company stock worth $4,144,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.